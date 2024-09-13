Short Interest in Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Decreases By 86.5%

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 86.5% from the August 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Altigen Communications Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ATGN opened at $0.61 on Friday. Altigen Communications has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter. Altigen Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 24.94%.

Altigen Communications Company Profile

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

