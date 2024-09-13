Short Interest in Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Grows By 168.0%

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 168.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Amadeus IT Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMADY opened at $69.25 on Friday. Amadeus IT Group has a twelve month low of $55.37 and a twelve month high of $74.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.86.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group Increases Dividend

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.6456 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Amadeus IT Group’s previous dividend of $0.34.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.

