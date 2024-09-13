Short Interest in Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Grows By 168.0%

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 168.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Amadeus IT Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMADY opened at $69.25 on Friday. Amadeus IT Group has a twelve month low of $55.37 and a twelve month high of $74.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.86.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.6456 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Amadeus IT Group’s previous dividend of $0.34.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.

