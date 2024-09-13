Short Interest in Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Grows By 833.3%

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 833.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARBKL opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.5468 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th.

About Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026

say hello to the future. argo makes it easy to mine bitcoin gold, ethereum and other altcoins from home. argo is a platform that enables customers to efficiently mine ethereum and other altcoins from their own computer or mobile device. with just a click of a button and a transparent monthly fee, our users can immediately select which coin(s) they want to mine.

