Short Interest in BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVAL) Declines By 80.0%

BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of DVAL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.71. 6,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,931. The stock has a market cap of $161.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26. BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $13.96.
About BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF
