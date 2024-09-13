Short Interest in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Rises By 123.3%

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 284,500 shares, an increase of 123.3% from the August 15th total of 127,400 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 126,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Cambium Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. 28,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,195. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $48.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $45.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.92 million. Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 58.76% and a negative return on equity of 83.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CMBM. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Cambium Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cambium Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Institutional Trading of Cambium Networks

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 30,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 13.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 305,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 36,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

Featured Stories

