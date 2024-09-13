Short Interest in CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Expands By 83.3%

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

CEA Industries Price Performance

Shares of CEAD stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $7.18. 12,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,082. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.06. CEA Industries has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.20.

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter. CEA Industries had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 26.52%.

About CEA Industries

CEA Industries Inc provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

