Short Interest in Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Decreases By 98.9%

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Charlie’s Stock Performance

Shares of CHUC stock remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,956. Charlie’s has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes non-combustible nicotine-related, alternative alkaloid vapor, and hemp-derived vapor and edible products. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada.

