Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Increases By 233.3%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ:CHSCP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.43. The company had a trading volume of 19,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,998. CHS has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $33.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average of $30.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

