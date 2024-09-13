Short Interest in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Rises By 180.0%

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the August 15th total of 8,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Coffee Stock Performance

JVA stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.17. 36,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,039. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 million, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. Coffee has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.68% of Coffee worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

