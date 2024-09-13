Short Interest in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Grows By 68.9%

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a growth of 68.9% from the August 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFGX. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 801,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,316,000 after buying an additional 191,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 218.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 100,047 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 927.7% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 68,234 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 619.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 59,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,240,000.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DFGX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.22. 46,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,004. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.86.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.3571 per share. This is an increase from Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $4.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

