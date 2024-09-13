Short Interest in DT Cloud Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DYCQ) Rises By 780.0%

DT Cloud Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DYCQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 780.0% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Cloud Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in DT Cloud Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,865,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DT Cloud Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,278,000.

Get DT Cloud Acquisition alerts:

DT Cloud Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DYCQ opened at $10.28 on Friday. DT Cloud Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24.

About DT Cloud Acquisition

DT Cloud Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DT Cloud Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Cloud Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.