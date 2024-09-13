Short Interest in Encision Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA) Decreases By 60.3%

Encision Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the August 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Encision Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ECIA stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,626. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45. Encision has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.75.

Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter. Encision had a negative return on equity of 29.13% and a negative net margin of 9.16%.

About Encision

Encision Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. The company provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures.

