Short Interest in FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Grows By 300.0%

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FFD Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FFDF remained flat at $28.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. FFD Financial has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

FFD Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th.

About FFD Financial

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include auto, boat, personal, term, commercial real estate, equipment, and home mortgage loans; and home equity and business lines of credit.

