Short Interest in FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Drops By 85.7%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 348,400 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the August 15th total of 2,431,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.
FIBRA Prologis Price Performance
Shares of FIBRA Prologis stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,235. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83. FIBRA Prologis has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $6.00.
About FIBRA Prologis
