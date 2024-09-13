Short Interest in FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Drops By 85.7%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 348,400 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the August 15th total of 2,431,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

FIBRA Prologis Price Performance

Shares of FIBRA Prologis stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,235. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83. FIBRA Prologis has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

Get FIBRA Prologis alerts:

About FIBRA Prologis

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2023, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 235 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 46.9 million square feet (4.4 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.