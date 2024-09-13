Short Interest in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Expands By 133.5%

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,500 shares, an increase of 133.5% from the August 15th total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of FreightCar America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 584,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 26,412 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FreightCar America by 24.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in FreightCar America by 43.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 35,387 shares during the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FreightCar America Price Performance

RAIL traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $10.33. 544,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,755. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.00. FreightCar America has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FreightCar America ( NASDAQ:RAIL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $147.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.09 million. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial upgraded shares of FreightCar America to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FreightCar America in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

