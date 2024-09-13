Short Interest in Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE) Declines By 43.6%

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the August 15th total of 178,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 394,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Fresh Vine Wine Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:VINE opened at $0.53 on Friday. Fresh Vine Wine has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.06.

Fresh Vine Wine (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. Fresh Vine Wine had a negative net margin of 498.73% and a negative return on equity of 6,301.44%.

Fresh Vine Wine Company Profile

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc produces and sells low-carb and low-calorie wines in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its wine varietals include Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Rosé, Sauvignon Blanc, Sparkling Rosé, and Reserve Napa Cabernet Sauvignon. The company sells its products through wholesale, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

