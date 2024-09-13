Short Interest in Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Grows By 261.8%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 261.8% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Geodrill Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Geodrill stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.88. 8,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,533. Geodrill has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61.
About Geodrill
