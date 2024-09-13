Short Interest in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX) Increases By 208.9%

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, an increase of 208.9% from the August 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $48.06. The company had a trading volume of 31,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,289. The firm has a market cap of $187.43 million, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.73. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.03 and a 52-week high of $49.11.
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3422 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.
