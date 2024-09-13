Short Interest in Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Rises By 1,150.0%

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 1,150.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $46.64 on Friday. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of $35.66 and a twelve month high of $48.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.82.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments.

