Short Interest in Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR) Grows By 65.5%

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the August 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hanover Bancorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Hanover Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HNVR

Hanover Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Hanover Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $18.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,421. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average of $16.45. Hanover Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of -0.23.

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million. Hanover Bancorp had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 6.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanover Bancorp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanover Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Hanover Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Institutional Trading of Hanover Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hanover Bancorp stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Hanover Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Hanover Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hanover Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, provides personal and business lending and deposit services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, credit cards, debit cards, money market, savings, government and municipal banking, and professional services, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.