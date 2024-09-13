Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGK) Drops By 75.0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBGK traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.31. The stock had a trading volume of 365 shares, compared to its average volume of 784. iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.28.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.