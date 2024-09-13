Short Interest in LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Declines By 57.9%

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LIXIL Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JSGRY remained flat at $23.98 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,337. LIXIL has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $27.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.05.

Get LIXIL alerts:

About LIXIL

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates water technology and housing technology business in Japan and internationally. It offers fixtures and vanities, which includes ceramic toilets, bidets, urinals, and basins, and vanities; bathing products, such as bath tubs, showers enclosures, whirlpool, and wellness solutions; and bathroom fittings, including single and two lever faucets and accessories, as well as hands and head showers, thermostats, and shower systems.

Receive News & Ratings for LIXIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIXIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.