Short Interest in NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Declines By 51.0%

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 51.0% from the August 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NCS Multistage

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCSM. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCS Multistage in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in NCS Multistage by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in NCS Multistage by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 70.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

NCS Multistage Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NCS Multistage stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.39. NCS Multistage has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $52.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage ( NASDAQ:NCSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.69 million for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 29.25%.

(Get Free Report)

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and construction, and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, and sand jet perforating products; enhanced recovery products, such as sliding sleeve, as well as Terrus system, an injection control device; repeat precision products comprising composite frac plugs and bridge plugs, single-use disposable setting tools, express systems, and related products; chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics services; and well construction products, including AirLock casing buoyancy system, Vecturon and Vectraset liner hanger systems, and Toe initiation sleeves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.