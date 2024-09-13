Short Interest in Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Declines By 91.8%

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 91.8% from the August 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.0 %
Shares of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.10. 1,124,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,247. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.22.
About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals
