Short Interest in Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Declines By 91.8%

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 91.8% from the August 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.10. 1,124,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,247. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.22.

About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapy medicines based on halogenated xanthenes in the United States. The company's lead molecule is rose bengal sodium (RBS). Its clinical development programs include PV-10 for the treatment of stage III and IV melanoma and different types of liver cancers; PH-10 for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, and skin inflammation; and PV-305 for the treatment of infectious keratitis.

