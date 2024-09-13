Short Interest in Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Expands By 53.4%

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRFGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS SHLRF remained flat at $273.59 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168. Schindler has a one year low of $188.51 and a one year high of $286.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.65 and a 200 day moving average of $259.88.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

