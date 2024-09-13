Short Interest in Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Expands By 1,300.0%

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sinopharm Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SHTDY opened at $10.41 on Friday. Sinopharm Group has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $16.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.88.

Get Sinopharm Group alerts:

Sinopharm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Sinopharm Group’s previous dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%.

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.