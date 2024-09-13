Short Interest in Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Declines By 84.5%

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 84.5% from the August 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sonic Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKHHY traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.19. 15,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,735. Sonic Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.3843 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Sonic Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

