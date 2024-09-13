Short Interest in South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Grows By 2,450.0%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 2,450.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

South Star Battery Metals Stock Down 1.4 %

STSBF stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. South Star Battery Metals has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45.

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil; and 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.

