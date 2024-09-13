Short Interest in South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Grows By 2,450.0%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 2,450.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
South Star Battery Metals Stock Down 1.4 %
STSBF stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. South Star Battery Metals has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45.
South Star Battery Metals Company Profile
