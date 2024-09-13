Short Interest in Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Decreases By 50.0%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Steppe Gold Stock Performance

Shares of STPGF opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48. Steppe Gold has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.62.

Get Steppe Gold alerts:

Steppe Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia and Peru. Its principal assets are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; the Uudam Khundii gold project comprising one exploration license covering an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located in Uudam Khundii, Bayankhongor Province; and the Tres Cruces Project located within the Department of La Libertad in north-central Peru.

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.