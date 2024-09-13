Short Interest in Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Decreases By 50.0%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Steppe Gold Stock Performance
Shares of STPGF opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48. Steppe Gold has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.62.
Steppe Gold Company Profile
