Short Interest in Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Drops By 49.4%

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the August 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNLY opened at $5.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 14.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services.

