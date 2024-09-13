Short Interest in Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA) Expands By 119.2%

Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 526,700 shares, an increase of 119.2% from the August 15th total of 240,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 12.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Syra Health Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ SYRA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. 573,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,850. Syra Health has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $8.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38.

Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 million. Syra Health had a negative net margin of 59.22% and a negative return on equity of 201.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Syra Health will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syra Health Company Profile

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions.

