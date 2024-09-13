Short Interest in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Grows By 126.8%

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a growth of 126.8% from the August 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

TC Biopharm Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBP traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.56. 260,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. TC Biopharm has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $138.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49.

TC Biopharm Company Profile

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product under Phase 2/3 trails for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat viral infections as well as cancers.

