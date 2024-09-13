Short Interest in Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Declines By 66.7%

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of TLTZY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 136. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.58. Tele2 AB has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $678.91 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity, handset related data services, and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

