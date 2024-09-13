Short Interest in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Grows By 271.7%

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 271.7% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 435,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTNP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.65. 15,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,631. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder.

