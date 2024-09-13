Short Interest in Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO) Decreases By 63.3%

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the August 15th total of 21,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Toro stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Toro worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ TORO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.42. 8,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,398. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31. Toro has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $64.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.98.

About Toro

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.