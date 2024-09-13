Short Interest in Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA) Expands By 66.7%

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valuence Merger Corp. I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMCA. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter worth $171,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $1,670,000. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Price Performance

NASDAQ:VMCA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.49. 15,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,794. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $11.44. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $11.69.

About Valuence Merger Corp. I

Valuence Merger Corp. I ( NASDAQ:VMCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter.

Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology in Asia.

