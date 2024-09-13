Short Interest in Vicat S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) Declines By 87.5%

Vicat S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDCVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Vicat Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SDCVF remained flat at $32.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.81. Vicat has a 12-month low of $32.57 and a 12-month high of $40.10.

Get Vicat alerts:

Vicat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Vicat SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates for construction industry. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. The Cement segment offers various cement products for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers, manufacturers of precast concrete products, construction and public works contractors, local authorities, residential property developers or master masons, and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

Receive News & Ratings for Vicat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.