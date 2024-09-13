Short Interest in Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) Drops By 76.0%

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 737,900 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the August 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vicinity Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Vicinity Motor stock remained flat at $0.13 during trading on Friday. 184,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.44. Vicinity Motor has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56.

Vicinity Motor Company Profile

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp.

