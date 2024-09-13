Short Interest in Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) Drops By 76.0%

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 737,900 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the August 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Vicinity Motor Stock Performance
Shares of Vicinity Motor stock remained flat at $0.13 during trading on Friday. 184,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.44. Vicinity Motor has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56.
Vicinity Motor Company Profile
