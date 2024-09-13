Short Interest in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP) Drops By 73.8%

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance
NASDAQ WVVIP remained flat at $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.00. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $5.94.
About Willamette Valley Vineyards
