Siacoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.60 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $252.79 million and $3.60 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,451.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.01 or 0.00555835 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009492 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.60 or 0.00108517 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.77 or 0.00282497 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00031125 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00034145 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00081274 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
