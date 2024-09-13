Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target Cut to $87.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $7.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

SIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.60.

NYSE SIG opened at $86.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.36. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 9,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total transaction of $670,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,070.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,439 shares of company stock worth $4,809,869 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 76,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,376 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 97.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 22,482 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth about $1,370,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

