Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $13,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,189,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $163.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.12 and a 200-day moving average of $151.49. The company has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $169.18.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.44.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

