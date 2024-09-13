SingularityNET 1-Day Volume Reaches $888,548.01 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001005 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $726.09 million and approximately $888,548.01 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009728 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,717.99 or 1.00110451 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013588 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008049 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007455 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.58875276 USD and is down -3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $649,684.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.