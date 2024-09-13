SingularityNET (AGIX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $697.14 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00000994 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $697.14 million and approximately $439,038.08 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00009586 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00013713 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,887.17 or 0.99990602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00008093 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007674 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.58875276 USD and is down -3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $649,684.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

