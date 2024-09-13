Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Short Interest Down 99.5% in August

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the August 15th total of 1,674,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.5 days.
Sino Biopharmaceutical Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SBMFF remained flat at $0.38 during midday trading on Friday. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35.
About Sino Biopharmaceutical
