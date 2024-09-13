Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Short Interest Down 99.5% in August

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the August 15th total of 1,674,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.5 days.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBMFF remained flat at $0.38 during midday trading on Friday. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35.

Get Sino Biopharmaceutical alerts:

About Sino Biopharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others. The company offers oncology medicines, including anlotinib hydrochloride capsules under Focus V brand, penpulimab injection under Annike brand, efbemalenograstin alfa injection under Yilishu brand, pomalidomide capsules under Anyue brand, bevacizumab injection under Anbeisi brand, rituximab injection under Delituo brand, and trastuzumab for injection under Saituo brand; liver disease medications, such as magnesium isoglycyrrhizinate injection under Tianqing Ganmei brand and entecavir dispersible tablets under Runzhong brand; and respiratory system medicines comprising budesonide suspension for inhalation under Tianqing suchang brand and colistimethate sodium for injection under Tianyun brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Biopharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Biopharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.