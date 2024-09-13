SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Fariborz Assaderaghi Sells 1,003 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $140,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,621,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fariborz Assaderaghi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,083 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total transaction of $150,591.15.

On Monday, July 29th, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,083 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $155,204.73.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,083 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $131,703.63.

SiTime stock opened at $141.51 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $165.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.27.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 60.46%. The business had revenue of $43.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SITM. Barclays lowered shares of SiTime from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of SiTime in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITM. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SiTime by 12,108.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,389,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in SiTime during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SiTime by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,112,000 after acquiring an additional 35,491 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SiTime by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

