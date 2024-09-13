SmarDex (SDEX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $74.02 Million

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. SmarDex has a market cap of $74.02 million and $718,794.76 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmarDex token can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SmarDex has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SmarDex Token Profile

SmarDex’s launch date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,632,818,877 tokens. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex. The official website for SmarDex is smardex.io.

Buying and Selling SmarDex

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,631,541,898.135801 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.00820346 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $420,362.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

