Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stake Reduced by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $336,788.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,303.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,804 shares of company stock worth $8,077,390 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SNA opened at $277.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $249.84 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.00.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

