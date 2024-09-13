SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading 2.7% Higher

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.66. 7,617,224 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 45,733,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.14.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $181,057.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $181,057.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $731,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Second Line Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 244,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 294,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 115,316 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.