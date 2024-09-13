SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Down 0.7%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.99 and last traded at $7.00. 7,382,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 45,786,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.18.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $181,057.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at $830,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $181,057.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at $830,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

